How to complete the Aquamarine Around the Gills side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you want to unlock Zev Senesca, otherwise known as Rogue 2, you’ll have to take on this mission, which you can start at the Echo Base on Hoth. As with most other side missions in The Skywalker Saga, this one is best completed in Free Play, so you can travel wherever you want and use any character in your roster.

To start Aquamarine Around the Gills, talk to Zev in the large hangar where you enter the area. He shouldn’t be hard to find, but if you’re having trouble, look out for the green speech bubble that indicates his quest is for an unlockable character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to him, the rest of this mission will take place at Mos Eisley, on Tatooine, which you can access from the galaxy map. When you arrive at Mos Eisley, you’ll need to ask around to track down a few leads as to where the Aquamarine Squad might be. First up is this townsperson, who can be found near where you enter Mos Eisley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, speak to this character, who isn’t far away. To understand them, though, you’ll need to speak to them using a Protocol Droid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, speak to this person, who also isn’t too far away. They’ll send you to your final lead, a stormtrooper around the corner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the information you need, you’ll have to talk to this stormtrooper as a villain. The stormtrooper will tell you where you can find all three members of the Aquamarine Squad.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the members of the Aquamarine Squad can be found in the cantina, partying in a booth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another member is near some market stalls, seemingly having forgotten to check back in with the Rebels on Hoth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last member of the squad is surrounded by some stormtroopers. To rescue them you’ll just have to defeat the stormtroopers in a good old-fashioned street brawl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Can you make custom characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Answered