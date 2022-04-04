How to switch characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has hundreds of characters to play as, but you won’t be able to do that unless you know how to switch them out. Here’s how to perform that action in a galaxy far, far away.

While in-game, you can change to another character in your party by pressing the RB button (R on Switch and R1 on PlayStation systems). You can then use their abilities to interact with objects around the world that they’re specifically tasked with. After pressing the RB button, the switch is instant, letting you get into the action straight away.

While you’re in free play, you may want to control the Mandolorian while in Star Wars: Episode 1‘s Naboo alongside Jar Jar Binks and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Here’s how to switch out Qui Gon Jinn in this instance.

Press the View Button (- button on the Nintendo Switch or touchpad button on PlayStation systems) to boot up the galaxy map. When you reach this screen, press RB (R or R1) to get to the characters tab. On the left of the menu, you’ll see the different varieties of Star Wars characters you can choose: Jedi, Hero, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Villain, Dark Side, Astromech Droid, Protocol Droid, and Extra. You can also use the All Characters tab if you prefer an A to Z format.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to play as The Mandolorian, for example, you’ll find him under the Bounty Hunter tab. Keep in mind that this specific character is available as DLC.

You’ll also want to know that once you’re in a story-based mission, you’re locked with the characters that play a part in the narrative. Once you unlock the free play area, you’ll gain the ability to play as anyone you’d like, no matter the era they’re from.