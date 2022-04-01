How to complete the Armageddon Distracted side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Don’t get too distracted. There is a guy in a blue hat roaming around Ossu-Gol Necropolis. Tina will try to get you back on track but don’t listen to her. This task is more important. Here is how you complete the Armageddon Distracted side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this quest, you will need to progress through the story to the point where you have completed the Son of a Witch quest. This quest will allow you to get to the other side of Karnok’s Wall and into the last section of the Overworld. After that, you can get this quest from the quest board in the center of Brighthoof.

The guy with the blue hat

Screenshot by Gamepur

After accepting the quest, you need to journey to Ossu-Gol Necropolis in the upper part of the Overworld. If you haven’t progressed through the Soul Purpose quest, you will need to reach the city before you can begin the Armageddon Distracted quest. When you reach the city, take the path to the right to find the Merek. Talk to Blue Hat Guy. He seems rather important so interrogate him. Either talk or melee him. After whichever option you choose, you will need to chase Blue Hat Guy.

Give chase

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chase Blue Hat Guy until he starts going in circles. Tina will tell you to stop but keep chasing him and melee him to make him stop running. After a brief conversation, Blue Hat Guy will run away again. Chase him until he gets cornered and attack him. Your attacks will miss but that’s okay. Shoot the chain holding the barrel above him. Blue Hat Guy will disappear and you will get attacked by skeletons. After the fight, investigate the wall with the strange symbols on it to reveal a door.

Go through the door to find Blue Hat Guy channeling a dark spell. Destroy the three crystals in the room with melee attacks to stop the spell. Blue Hat Guy will turn into a monster. Defeat him to complete the quest.