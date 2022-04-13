Bacta tanks are the best healing equipment you can use in Star Wars, and you’ll see how they work in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in Echo Base. There, you’ll find a Rodian and a human stuck in the bacta, trying to heal. Between them will be a Kyber Brick, it’s tricky to find out how to gain access to the Kyber Brick. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Bacta Business puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this puzzle on the west side of Echo Base, on Hoth. When you enter the room, you’ll find three bacta tanks with a Rodian in one, a Kyber Brick in the center tank, and a human in the right one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next to the Rodian and the Human will be a pair of switches. Each time you pull a switch, the icon and color change.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to line up the correct colors for the Rodian and Human tubes. To find out the exact combination you need to use, proceed to the room to the right of this one, and you’ll see a Rodian and Human poster. Both of the correct symbols are underneath them. Return to the original room and pull the switches until the correct icon and colors are next to them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon doing this, the Kyber Brick will pop out of the center one. You can build it back together, completing the puzzle.