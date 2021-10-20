How to complete The Beast Awakens in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

The Beast Awakens is the first Milestone in Phase one of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to follow your first Titan Worm, but that’s not as simple as it sounds, even on a planet where they’re jumping all over the place. This guide covers how to complete this Milestone so you can get it under your belt.

Scan for a Titan Worm Burrow

Screenshot by Gamepur

To follow your first Titan Worm, you need to find a Titan Worm Burrow. While these are dotted around the planet, you still need some help to locate them. Open up your scanner and swap to the analysis visor. This will help you identify where the nearest Titan Worm Burrow is. Once you’ve got it in your sights, tag it so that you can see it on the horizon.

Follow the icon until you reach it. At some point, a Titan Worm may pop up and throw you off of a mountain and into the distance. Use your jetpack to stabilize your landing and keep following the marker on-screen. The Milestone will be complete once you reach the Titan Worm Burrow. By completing The Beast Awakens, you can claim Wormskin Folio: 1, five Ion Batteries, and a Significant Life Support Upgrade.