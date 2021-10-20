How to start No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence is now live and will be available for five weeks from October 20. You can start the Expedition at any point during those five weeks and complete as many Phases and Milestones as possible to unlock new items to use in any new save file you make in the game in the future. This guide covers how to start the new Expedition so you can begin your hunt for Worms as soon as possible.

How to start Expedition 4: Emergence

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start Expedition 4: Emergence, select the single player option from the main menu in No Man’s Sky. Then, select a new game save to create a new file because you can’t start the Expedition on an old one. The next screen will give you the option of what type of game you’d like to start. You need to select Expedition from this menu.

Once you select Expedition, you’ll be taken to a loading screen, and then you’ll need to initialize the Expedition. If you’ve done everything right, you’ll spawn on the planet Wasan, which is ravaged by violent dust storms and infected with Titan Worms. This forms the core of the story for the Expedition, which you can follow from the Expedition menu.