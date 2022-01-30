How to complete The Bergmite Enthusiast request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll be studying several Pokémon as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The more you study a Pokémon, the more you can add to your Pokédex entry, expanding your knowledge and research level. There’s a request you can complete in the Alabaster Icelands with a Pearl Clan member, Dominia, who wants you to prove you know everything about Bergmite. In this guide, we cover how to complete The Bergmite Enthusiast request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The request boils down to completing the entire Bergmite Pokédex entry. To do this, you’ll need all of the research tasks.

These are all of the research tasks for Bergmite in Pokémon Legends.

Catch 25 Bergmite

Catch 10 light species of Bergmite

Defeat 15 Bergmite

Watch Bergmite use Ice Shard 25 times

Give Bergmite food 10 times

Watch Bergmite leap out of deposits 15 times

Evolve 1 Bergmite

You’ll need to complete all of these tasks to complete the Pokédex entry. The first three can be done at the same time. You can catch 25 Bergmite throughout the Alabaster Icelands, with Avalugg’s Legacy being the best location. You’ll also be able to catch 10 light species in this same area and defeat 15 of them. While battling Bergmite, you’ll likely see it using ice shard, but if not, you can use it in battle and observe it doing that against other wild Pokémon.

Next, you’ll need to give Bergmite food. Bergmite will only eat food it enjoys: Hearty Grains and Crunchy Salt. There are other choices, but these two work as a solid rotation to consistently feed it while avoiding it in the wild.

You’ll also want to find Bergmite leap from deposits. You need to be on the lookout for mineral deposits that are shaking. Use a Pokémon to break them apart, and Bergmite has a chance to appear.

The last thing you need to do is evolve Bergmite into Hisuian Avalugg, which you can do by leveling it to level 37. At this point, it should have the option to become Hisuian Avalugg.

After you’ve done all of that, return to the Pearl Settlement and complete the request.