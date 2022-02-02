You’ll find that there are multiple side quests for you to accept in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The Breadwinner sidequest has you helping out a young boy named Kevin who is trying to help out his family but wants to handle things independently. Thankfully, Aiden is there to lend a hand and will be paid a worthwhile weapon for completing the task. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete The Breadwinner in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

You have to be around to grab this quest during the day and then fast-forward to nighttime to start it. First, make sure you’re in the Houndfield territory.

You’ll need to find three backpacks that Kevin left behind while exploring a Dark Hollow location on the west side of the Houndfield territory. Head over to the location when it’s dark out, and try to locate these three bags. To complete the quest, the items you’re looking for will be searchable backpacks. You can use your Survivor Sense to find them in the store. When they light up, they will have a green indicator around them.

Each time you search them, they will not have any items for you to add to your inventory. Instead, it adds another completed task icon for the mission. We found one at the front of the shop, in the center, and one in the back room.

After finding all three, you must exit the shop and make your way south. Kevin’s home with his family will be roughly 60 meters away. You can give Kevin the food and complete the mission when you arrive.