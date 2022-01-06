How to complete The Case of the Missing Ale in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Yule Festival in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is meant to be a merry time, and it wouldn’t be merry without any ale and spirits to drink. Unfortunately, the brewery in Ravensthorpe is a mess, and it’s up to Eivor to clean up the mess to ensure everyone enjoys the festival. Here’s what you need to know to complete the quest The Case of the Missing Ale in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Before beginning this quest, make sure to create and craft a Brewery in Ravensthorpe. After you’ve done that, you’ll be able to start the quest.

Ake location

Your first task is to find and speak with Ake. You can find them in Grantebridgescire, directly east of Ravensthorpe. You can use the fast travel location to the northwest of Grantebridge to quickly traverse to this location. Here’s the exact site you can find Ake.

Unfortunately, when you find Ake, he’ll be in a drunken state. He’ll attempt to enlist Eivor to take justice against the bandits who caused trouble in the brewery, but when Eivor declines, they instead try to engage in a bout of fisticuffs. You’ll have to battle Ake and defeat them in quick melee combat, which shouldn’t take you long.

Following the fight, Eivor and Ake agree that Eivor will return the barrels. But Ake is to wait at the boat. Your next goal is to find the secret brew taken by the bandits in their camp. You can find the bandits held up in Utbech, directly east of where you discovered Ake.

You’ll find the barrels of ale inside the hut close to the center of the camp. How you go about taking out the bandits is up to you, with a forward assault being just as viable as a silent attack to eliminate them one at a time. Once you’ve cleared the area, you can find the barrels inside the hut they were protecting. You will need to pick up and carry the brew with you back to the boat, so clearing the area is a good idea.

You’ll need to carry the barrel back to Ake’s boat and bring it upriver back to Ravensthorpe. You do not have to ride it there yourself. Place the barrel in front of Ake, and you’ll have completed the quest and earned some Yule Tokens for your troubles.