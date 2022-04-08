There is no shortage of Kyber Bricks that you will be on the lookout for a while playing through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. To find a good portion of these, you need to complete side missions that reward you with the upgrade resource. At the Great Temple on Yavin 4, you can earn one by shooting four targets in a particular order. Here is how to complete the Ceremonious Carvings side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Related: How to complete the Dodgy Dwellings puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To find the Ceremonious Carvings side quest, travel to the Great Temple, and walk up the stairs to the top of the structure to find the Ceremony Hall. When you get here, speak to the soldier who will talk about the markings on the wall being a clue to the order you need to shoot the four targets in.

To find the right order, you want to look for the markings in the order that they show their symbol. The first one is located just outside the room to the left of the entryway inside. Shoot the fourth target first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, walk back into the room and look at the corner on the opposite side of the wall where you saw the first symbol. Shoot the second target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third marking is found on the right side of the room behind some crates. Shoot the third target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That all leaves the final target being the first one, with the marking being the one the soldier was looking at. In review, shoot the targets in this order: 4, 2, 3, 1, and the Kyber Brick will be available.