You can find several door puzzles throughout Hogwarts Legacy, which are a little tricky to solve. Many of them require specific keys and notes for you to find in other parts of the castle before they become more clear. The door puzzle near the Charms Classroom is a good example, where you need to align the specific animal symbols with the numbers on the door. When you get a match, the door opens, and you can find the gear inside. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Charms Classroom door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Solving the Charms Classroom door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two ways to go about solving this puzzle. You can try to force it by going through all the available animal symbols, trying to find the specific combination that opens the door, or you can find the animal symbol key in Hogwarts and use it to solve this puzzle without too much effort. Both are valid methods, but finding the animal symbol key over by the Divination Classroom is a much quicker method.

Related: How to get Shiny Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to combine the three numbers for the first lock and figure out what the third key is supposed to be. The first two numbers are a zero and a three, which means you need to make the symbol a two. This will be the magical creature that looks like a cross between a squid and a horse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second answer will be a bit more tricky. This one requires you to add a four, a unicorn, and an unknown number to get 12. You’ll add the four and the unicorn, which stands for one, giving you a total of five. Next, you need to make the unknown number a seven, the floating balloon-like creature.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you align both random numbers with the ones we’ve shown you, the Charms Classroom door will open, and the puzzle will be completed. You can grab the gear inside and continue playing Hogwarts Legacy.