How to complete the Circuit Speedway races in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Mouthful Mode in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Kirby’s newest ability that makes this game stand out from other games in the series (besides the fact that this is the first mainline game to go in on 3D environmental gameplay fully. On the level Circuit Speedway in Wondaria Remains, there are a couple of races that you will be using Mouthful Mode on a car to get the best time possible for rewards. Here is how to win them.

Before we begin, there are only two buttons you need to worry about while doing these races, boosting with B and jumping with A. While racing, never let go of the boost and be sure to make use of jumping to take shortcuts.

In the first race, you need to reach the goal within 25 seconds to get the gold reward for a Waddle Dee, but there is a hidden side objective to beat this one in 20 seconds for another. This race is pretty simple, so just be sure to cut corners where you can and jump over mud spots. On the final stretch, try to go straight down the road as much as possible, jumping over the mud spots. If you are a little short, just take the blue warp star at the end to try again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the second race, there are a few shortcuts we are going to take that should easily let you reach the finish line before the 50-second gold limit. Even if you mess up a couple of jumps, you should have plenty of time.

Right off the bat, when you reach the hill at the beginning, boost yourself off to the track on the right. Some cardboard boxes to jump through to knock off a bunch of time are just down the road.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

A little further down the track, there is a ramp to go over a mud puddle. Instead, turn left and take a leap of faith to go through some more cardboard boxes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the hills going up, cut off the corners and jump up the middle portions. This will lead you to a straightaway where you can jump over mud puddles while weaving between cars to the finish line.