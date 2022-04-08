How to complete the Clipboard Conundrum side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you want to unlock the Astromech Droid R5-M2, one of the Skywalker Saga’s 384 playable characters, Clipboard Conundrum is the quest for you. To complete this quest, you’ll need to head to the Echo Base on Hoth, which you will unlock during Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Like most side quests in the game, you can accept this one as soon as you reach it in the campaign, but we would recommend tackling most side quests in Free Play once you’ve completed the entire episode.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this quest, you’ll need to find a talk to R5-M2, who is (literally) frozen in place in a hallway just off the main hangar. You can find them at the location marked on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

R5-M2 will show you a hologram of a Rebel with a clipboard, and give you a message to deliver to them. There are a few Rebels with green text bubbles above their heads, and you can approach any of them with R5-M2’s message, but don’t be fooled. The correct one is the Rebel standing on a lift in the hangar, shown below. Now all you have to do is deliver R5-D2’s message and your mission is complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

