How to complete the Cocoh no! challenge in Hitman 3

Hitman 3’s Dartmoor Garden Show packs in a lot of new content for players to explore, including a collection of new challenges. This guide explains how to complete the Cocoh no! challenge, one of the most obscure to be added with the new mission.

How to complete the Cocoh no! challenge

The Cocoh no! challenge requires you to kill one of the contestants in the Dartmoor Garden Show, Gulshan, by having a bunch of coconuts fall onto him. This is much easier said than done, mainly because tracking the coconuts down is pretty difficult.

The first thing you need to do is finds the coconuts. They’re in a tree above one of the tiny side paths in Gulshan’s garden. Watch where his patrol takes him around the location and keep looking up until you find them.

Below is a map reference for the coconuts.

Once you’ve found the coconuts, you need to wait until the right moment in Gulshan’s patrol. We found that the best time to kill him using them was when he returned to his garden after walking out into the main event. He’ll come in through the opening you can see in the image below. It’s to the left of his garden when looking at it on the map.

If you crouch here while Gulshan walks in, he’ll notice you and stop in his patrol for a while. With that in mind, stand until he’s walking towards the coconuts. When he walks off, crouch, lineup your shot, and fire. You only need to hit the coconuts with one shot for them all to come tumbling down. As long as Gulshan is underneath them when they fall, he’ll die. You’ll see the challenge complete and get some bonus XP once you finish the mission and exit.