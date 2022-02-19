How to complete the Convoy Ambush contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Contracts are a special kind of side quest in Forbidden West. They require you to collect a specific item from a specific type of machine. The Convoy Ambush contract requires you to take on a group of machines in a ravine. Get ready for a fight. This is how you complete the Convoy Ambush contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

You get the Convoy Ambush contract from Larend. You unlock the contracts after talking to Keruf in Barren Light. Larend is looking to create some armor but he needs you to gather the materials. Talk to him out west of Barren Light to get the Contract. You will then need to head down southwest of Larend’s location to where Latopolis is. Around there is where the ravine is. You can also see the location on the map above.

Once you reach the ravine, you can save at the campfire before the fight begins. Get set up in the area. You will be taking down a Shell-Walker to get the plating from its Crate. Rest at the camp. When you awaken, the convoy will be close by. Use the rock traps in the area to your advantage. Remember to shoot the Crate off the Shell-Walker first before killing it. If you don’t, the Crate will get destroyed. After you have collected the plating, head back to Larend to receive your reward.