How to complete the dark chest Lost Souls side objective in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak Zombies

There are consistently new objectives added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ Outbreak mode, each bringing its own reward to justify going for it. Season Five Reloaded brought a new black chest covered in a Dark Aether energy with a Lost Soul asking you to free it. Here is how to complete the Lost Soul side objective in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Unfortunately, you will have to do some exploring to find the Lost Soul chest. There is no icon for the chest’s location on your map, but luckily the radiating energy will give it away pretty well.

When you find the chest, the lost soul will ask you to break the three locks to it. These locks actually take the form of swarms of bugs like you would see coming from the Orda but in a Dark Aether purple light.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be three bug swarms within the vicinity of the chest. When you get close, it will fly around the area and attack you. During this time, zombies will continually spawn. Avoid all of their attacks and kill the bug swarm.

After the swarm is dead, one of the orbs above the chest will disappear. Go around the area and find the other two swarms to unlock the chest. There are a bunch of good rewards from this side objective, including a free Pack-a-Punch upgrade. You can also receive weapons, salvage, equipment, and support streaks.