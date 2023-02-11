Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 comprises several missions that players will need to complete in order to progress. While some assignments are straightforward to finish, the Dead Drop mission in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is challenging and requires the right approach. The mission has two parts: Travelling to Al-Mazrah City and delivering 20 pieces of lethal Equipment to the dumpster dead drop in the Sarwana Hotel alley, north of the Al-Mazrah City Post Office. Needless to say, the second part of the mission is tough and can be a hassle to complete. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to complete the Dead Drop mission in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Completing Dead Drop mission in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you kickstart the mission, travel to Al-Mazrah City. Since your spawn in DMZ mode is random, you might need to utilize a vehicle to reach the destination.

The next step involves delivering 20 pieces of lethal Equipment to the dumpster dead drop in the Sarwana Hotel alley, north of the Al-Mazrah City Post Office (location marked on the above image). If you are unaware, lethal Equipment includes the below-mentioned items:

Proximity Mine

Frag Grenade

Drill Charge

Molotov Cocktail

Semtex

C4

Claymore

Thermite

Throwing Knife

You can deposit any of the items mentioned above in the dead dumpster drop. That said, Frag Grenades are generally easier to source and could be the way to go. Furthermore, the quest might be more challenging if you are solo than doing it in a squad.