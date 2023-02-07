How to find Buried Barrels in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Players campaigning in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will have to take on intricate missions that might seem easy at first but can be a hassle to complete. One of these missions is the Buried Barrels, which requires players to secure a radioactive material contract and loot four items from the radioactive caches. If you are on a mission to find Buried Barrels in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 but cannot complete it, refer to the guide below.

Where to find Buried Barrels in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

To trigger the mission, you need to open the tac-map and look for a Secure Radioactive Material contract. It is denoted by a radioactive symbol, which should make it easier to spot. Once you find it, go to the location, pick up the contract, and accept the mission.

The next step involves finding the Geiger counter, which will appear on the map after accepting the contract. Go to the location, and you’ll come across a blue toolbox with a Geiger counter inside it. Upon taking the equipment, two new locations will appear on the map indicated by green circles. Head to any of the two locations and turn on the Geiger counter. Each location has a radioactive cache(barrel) buried in the ground, which can be detected using the Geiger counter. Pay attention to the number on the Geiger counter; when it shows ’10,’ that means you are very close to the barrel. Repeat the same process in the other location, and once you collect all the items from both barrels, the mission will be completed.