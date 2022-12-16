How to complete the December 2022 Community Day Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The final Community Day event has come to Pokémon Go. The December 2022 Community Day will be a two-day event, taking place over a weekend to give you the opportunity to catch any Pokémon you may have missed from the featured 2021 and 2022 featured days. There are several unique Pokémon who are going to make an appearance, and if you reach their final evolution, they will have their exclusive attacks on their movesets. There will also be a Timed Research every to all players. This guide covers the December 2022 Community Day Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All December 2022 Community Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

There will be five tasks for you to complete from December 17 to 18. The Community Day will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM each day in your local time zone, highlighting the featured Pokémon in the wild, as egg spawns, and some will spawn within various raids. These will be the best times to work through the various tasks in the Timed Research.

These are all of the tasks and rewards you’re going to receive for completing the December 2022 Community Day.

Task 1

Power up Pokémon seven times – Hoppip encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon – Roselia encounter

Catch 15 Pokéon featured during the December 2022 Community Day – Starly encounter

Rewards: Sandshrew encounter

Task 2

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon – Stufful encounter

Rewards: Oshawott encounter

Task 3

Evolve two Pokémon – Eevee encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon – Machop encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Spheal encounter

Rewards: Tepig encounter

Task 4

Power up Pokémon seven times – Snivy encounter

Catch five different species of Pokéon – Gible encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon featured during the December 2022 Community Day – Galarian Zigzagoon

Rewards: Litwitch encounter

Task 5

Catch five different species of Pokémon – Alolan Geodude

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Teddiursa encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times – Fletchling encounter

Rewards: Deino encounter