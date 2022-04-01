How to complete The Ditcher side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Izzy is coming down with a case of being possessed. Speak with her in her tavern and she will channel the voice of Salissa. There is a chest in Sunfang Oasis that you can open. Problems may arise, however. Are you up to the challenge? It’s time to find out. Here is how you complete The Ditcher side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Obtaining this quest is simple. You first need to complete the Karnok’s Wall section of the game. This is when you will complete the Son of a Witch quest. Once that is done, return to Brighthoof and speak to Izzy in her soda bar. She will give you the quest.

Not all chests are good

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start the quest off by going back to the Overworld and traveling to Sunfang Oasis. This is the area to the left of Karnok’s Wall. After entering the oasis, follow the path until you reach the chest sitting below a large palm tree. Open the chest and Salissa will escape. Gerritt of Trivia will appear and tell you the bad news. After the talk, you will get attacked. When the fight is over, talk to Gerritt. He will open the way to the throne room.

The hunt for Salissa

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the newly opened pathway to the throne room. The path is very straightforward and filled with enemies. Take them out on your way. Clear out the throne room and then talk to Gerritt. He will open another door after telling you that you need to collect Seawarg Hearts. Go through the doorway and jump off the waterfall. Go down the hill and fight the Seawargs to get their hearts. Once you have their hearts, jump down to the village below you and go into the temple. When you reach the Everfrost Temple, bury the hearts.

Free Salissa

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the hearts buried, you will now need to collect the battle standards of the three Viziers. Leave the temple. Out front, you will confront the first of the Viziers. After defeating the first Vizier, you can find the other two to the left and right of the temple. Once all three battle standards have been collected, place them around Salissa’s tomb. Shatter the ice with a good melee attack. This will free Salissa’s body, but not her mind.

Free the mind

Screenshot by Gamepur

After freeing Salissa’s body, you will need to free Salissa’s mind. Go to the Temple of the Goddesses and talk to the curator. After listening to the curator, jump into the hole in the center of the room. You will land in the Wonder Well. From there, follow the pathway up and collect the four elemental crystals. After collecting three of the crystals, a Coiled miniboss will appear. Defeat the miniboss to obtain the final crystal. Jump through the portal and place the crystals on their pedestals. Salissa will take control of the curator.

Talk to the curator and she will wander off. Follow her to Ascension Point. Along the way, you will need to protect her from enemies. When she reaches the top of the area, the sky will turn dark and Salissa’s mind will be set free.

The Labyrinth

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reach the labyrinth and grab the keystone next to the door. Place the keystone on the pedestal and recite the phrase to open the door. Navigate your way through the labyrinth defeat the Heartphage, and grab the Bident. Now that you have the Bident, return to the temple and use the lift to get to the roof. Gerritt will summon Salissa and you will need to defeat her in a boss battle. Once she is defeated, take the portal to the throne room and the quest will be completed.