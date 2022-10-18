Puzzles make up a good chunk of A Plague Tale: Requiem. Each chapter has different puzzles that you will complete as you make your way across the game’s various locations. In the fourth chapter, you are tasked with finding Joseph so that he can give you passage via boat out of the city. Unfortunately, you come across a lot of rats surrounding the docks and a puzzle that is necessary to complete in order to continue. This guide will show you how to complete the dock puzzle in Chapter 4 of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem dock puzzle solution

Once you reach the docks, interact with the crank on the left side. After a short while, Amicia will stop and let the crank go. Shortly afterward, a guard will step outside and you will be tasked with working alongside him to gain access to the boat. Use your sling to break the chain holding up the platform next to the guard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The guard will cross the platform and raise the rowboat allowing the footbridge to move to your position. Go onto the footbridge and turn the crank to spill the alcohol into the resin pool below and make tar. Ignite the tar with your Ignifer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the tar pool is ignited, have Lucas take control of the crank that moves the footbridge. Stand on the footbridge and Lucas will move it. The guard will lower the boat so that the footbridge can’t move back. Have Lucas stop holding onto the crank so that the barrel can get into position. Pour the alcohol into the second resin pool to create another tar pool. Ignite this one as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you need to get the footbridge past the last obstacle. This one is yours to lift. Have Lucas begin moving the footbridge again while you turn the nearby crank to lift the obstacle blocking the way. Let go of the crank after the footbridge passes the obstacle then tell Lucas to stop holding onto the other crank. This will get the barrel into position above the final resin pool. Pour the alcohol into the resin to create one last tar pool. Ignite the tar and Lucas will move to the area below you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since the light doesn’t reach far enough to make the rats disperse, you will need to craft some tar and throw it into the fires to boost the flames and allow Lucas to cross. Raise the second boat so that Lucas can reach the end. Afterward, throw a rock at the chain holding the platform near the guard to help him cross. This will complete the puzzle.