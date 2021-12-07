How to complete the Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

For a limited time during the Dragonspiral Descent event in Pokémon Go, there’s a Collection Challenge you can try finishing. The rewards for the Collection Challenge include 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a guaranteed encounter with Druddigon, the new Pokémon debuting for the Dragonspiral Descent. You’ll have to catch all of the Pokémon on the list before December 12 rolls around, so you have a limited time to catch everything on this list. This guide will list out all of the Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge Pokémon that you need to catch in Pokémon Go and where to find them.

These are all Pokémon you want to catch for the Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge.

Catch a Blitzle

Catch a Darumaka

Catch a Dragonair

Catch a Dratini

Catch a Mareep

Catch a Seel

Catch a Sneasel

Catch a Trapinch

Catch a Vibrava

Catch a Vulpix

Luckily, all of these Pokémon can be captured in the wild. The most difficult ones to catch will be Dragonair, Sneasel, and Vibrava. These are considered to be rare spawns, which means you’ll have a low chance of encountering them while you’re walking around in your neighborhood. Of the three, Sneasel has the opportunity to appear as a Field Research encounter if you have the Win a raid in under 60 seconds task.

You can increase your chances to find them by placing incense on your avatar, or by placing a lure down on a nearby PokéStop.