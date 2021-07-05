How to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2021. From July 6 to the 15, players will be encountering increased spawns of the many starter Pokémon that have appeared in the original Pokémon games. You can encounter many of them in the wild, or you can increase your chances of finding them at any lure boosted Pokéstop, which means you’ll want to use any lure you have in your inventory. These lures will be going for longer and remain viable for an entire hour. Alongside the fifth anniversary event will be a Collection Challenge. The Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge will reward players with multiple Pokéballs, rare candy, and an event-exclusive Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon for completing it.

The Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge will require you to capture all of the Pokémon during the event. You cannot use any Pokémon caught before the starting point of the Collection Challenge.

All Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge Pokémon

These are all of the Pokémon you need to capture for the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge.

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Chespin

Chikorita

Chimchar

Cyndaquil

Fennekin

Flying Pikachu

Froakie

Mudkip

Oshawott

Piplup

Snivy

Squirtle

Tepig

Torchic

Totodile

Treecko

Turtwig

A majority of these starter Pokémon will be appearing in the wild and have an increased spawn rate. However, some of them will be appearing exclusive through Pokéstops that have received a lure boost, so you’re going to need to find a Pokéstop that has a lure boost active, or you’re going to need to visit one that you’ve personally activated used any of your lure modules.