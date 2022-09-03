How to complete the Firework Rising in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has plenty to offer to keep the players entertained, and the side quests are just one of those options. Most of these side quests are simple and easy, but some require a little more effort. One such side quest is Firework Rising. Here is how you can complete the Firework Rising side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Firework Rising side quest walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

This quest requires you to be at least level 33 because you will be fighting some powerful enemies. To start the quest, simply head over to Cetus Island and talk to Slayer. Once you talk to him, the quest will begin, and you will get your first objective to test two rides on the island: a roller coaster and a carousel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the roller coaster entrance by heading in the opposite direction of where Slayer is standing. When you reach the entrance, wait for the ride and interact to ride it. After riding the roller coaster, go ride the carousel, which you can find by going in the opposite direction of the roller coaster, and then going right.

After riding them both, talk to Slayer, and here he will give you the objective to find the firework expert. To do that, fast-travel to the nearest point to the objective and head towards it. Once you are there, look for the mine manager Kim.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kim will give you the objective to eliminate the samurai. Go to the objective area and defeat all the enemies there. Some of them are powerful, and it might take some time, but once you are done, reportt back to Kim. He will ask you to gather crystals and firecores; you can get both of these from the area across the river in front of Kim.

Once you have gathered the materials, hand them over to Kim and then talk to Slayer. Now you need to find the firework setup expert at Banges port. It isn’t easy to do that but look for a guy named Felton, who is roaming around in the area. Talk to him, and he will give you the objective to help him find the clues from the hyenas’ hideout.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the hyenas’ hideout that is marked on the map, and go upstairs on the right from the entrance. In front of the room, you will see a small shining object on the ground, interact with it, and get the code to decode. Inform Felton, and then head back to Slayer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, Slayer will ask you to fix the three firework devices. After that, talk to Slayer and wait until 22:00 to watch the fireworks. When it’s time, talk to Slayer and watch the fireworks to complete the quest.