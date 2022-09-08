Tower of Fantasy offers some grinding side quests that take a lot out of players. One particular side quest that takes it a level further is called Flower Story. In this quest, you will need to defeat a whole world boss to complete it, and defeating those things is nearly impossible. However, with that much grinding comes great rewards of recipes, which makes this quest worthwhile. Here is where you can find and how to complete the Flower Story side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Flower Story side quest walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to be at least level 24 or more to complete this quest; otherwise, it’s nearly impossible. To start this quest, you will need to go to the Southern Ring Ranges southeast of Astra Shelter. Here you will need to climb up a hill and find a girl named Richelle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find her, talk to her, but she will not respond to you at first. You need to interact again to talk to her, and this time she will tell you about Ten Ten, who got swallowed up by Robarg. After a bit of talking, she will task you with defeating Robarg.

Robarg is a world boss that you can find just below the hills where you are standing with Richelle. You will need to climb down inside a hole, and there you will see a giant tree monster, Robarg. It’s easy to find Robarg, but defeating her by yourself is unlikely.

That is why you will first need to look for players, who want to raid Robarg, or you can start your own raid by giving other players a channel to raid. Robarg is weak against fire, which you can use to your advantage. Once you defeat Robarg, you must return to Richelle and inform her about your victory. This will complete the quest and reward you with the tomato and fried egg pasta recipe, simple power salat recipe, and other awesome rewards to upgrade your weapons.