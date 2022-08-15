All food recipes in Tower of Fantasy
Let’s get cooking!
The open world design and functions of Tower of Fantasy are unquestionably inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. From climbing rocks to see the expansive vista around you to engaging in combat with tons of enemies skulking around you, you can draw many parallels between both games. Another easy connection is the cooking system in Tower of Fantasy, which has you accumulate ingredients to cook meals at cooking stations around the open world. Here are all of the food recipes in Tower of Fantasy and the ingredients needed to make them.
Every recipe in Tower of Fantasy
Common food recipes in Tower of Fantasy
- Cactus Special – Two Ball Cactus
- Charcoal Grilled Sand Onion – Two Sand Onion
- Crispy Grilled Fish – One Silver Bass
- Fried Egg – Two Poultry Egg
- Fried Mushrooms – Two Mushrooms
- Lettuce Special – Two Lettuce, One Salad Dressing
- Sizzling Meat – Two Game Meat
- Wholegrain Bread – Two Homi Grain
Uncommon food recipes in Tower of Fantasy
- Beet Soup – Two Beetroot
- Black Moss Soup – Two Black Moss, Two Lettuce
- Breakfast Cereal – Two Homi Grain, Two Milk
- Crispy Chicken Burger – One Homi Grain, One Lettuce, One Poultry Meat
- Dandelion Mushroom Soup – One Dandelion Seed, Two Mushroom
- Egg Fried Rice – One Poultry Egg, Two Rice
- Firecap Mushroom Soup – Two Firecap, Two Lettuce
- Fried Chicken – One Homi Grain, Two Poultry Meat
- Fries – One Potato, One Salad Dressing
- Golden Egg and Tomato – Two Poultry Egg, Two Thornmato
- Grilled Lizard Tail – Two Fleshy Tail
- Honeyed Fruit Juice – One Carbonated Water, Two Fallen Fruit, One Honey
- Iced Orchid Surprise – One Carbonated Water, Two Ghost Mushroom, One Milk
- Meat Bun – One Game Meat, Two Homi Grain
- Meat and Potato Stew – One Game Meat, One Potato
- Mushroom Soup – Two Lettuce, Two Mushroom
- Red Wheat Bread – Two Brown Rice
- Seaweed and Egg Soup – Two Laver, One Poultry Egg
- Sliced Fish with Mushroom – Two Mushroom, One Silvered Bass
- Steamed Conch – Two Conch, One Lettuce
- Stir-Fried Broccoli – Two Broccoli
- Surf and Turf – One Dabry’s Sturgeon, Two Poultry Egg
- Vegetable Salad – One Fallen Fruit, One Lettuce, One Salad Dressing, One Thornmato
Rare food recipes in Tower of Fantasy
- Balloon Fruit Salad – Two Balloon Fruit, One Salad Dressing, Two Thornmato
- Barnacle Seafood Pizza – One Barnacle, Two Brown Rice, One Onion
- Barnacle Stew – Two Barnacle, Four Lettuce
- Boiled Scallops – Three Lettuce, Two Scallop
- Caviar Potato Balls – One Caviar, Two Potato
- Caviar Sushi – One Caviar, Two Laver, Two Rice
- Chocolate Bread – Two Brown Rice, Two Cocoa Beans
- Cocoa Milk – Two Cocoa Beans, Two Honey, One Milk
- Eel and Mushroom Soup – One Electric Eel, Two Firecap
- Fiddlehead Pie – Two Brown Rice, Two Fiddlehead
- Fiddlehead Soup – Two Fiddlehead, Four Lettuce
- Firedragon Fruit Tea – Two Firedragon Fruit, Two Honey
- Fruit Cake – One Fallen Fruit, One Homi Grain, One Poultry Egg, Two Strawberry
- Iced Strawberry Soda – One Carbonated Water, Two Honey, Two Strawberry
- Jam on Toast – Three Homi Grain, One Small Blueberry Jar, One Strawberry
- Pine Cocoa – One Cocoa Beans, Two Milk, One Pinecone
- Roast Rump – Two Rear Hock
- Sea Crab Soup – Two Hermit Crab, Four Mushroom
- Seafood Soup – Three Conch, One Lettuce, Two Scallops
- Simple Power Salad – One Broccoli, One Lettuce, One Poultry Egg, One Salad Dressing, One Thornmato
- Snow Azalea Tea – Two Honey, One Milk, One Snow Azalea
- Spicy Burger – Three Homi Grain, One Lettuce, Two Rear Hock
- Spicy Eel – One Electric Eel
- Sweet Pomegranate Juice – One Carbonated Water, Two Honey, Two Phosphogranate
- Steamed Crab – Two Lettuce, Two Portunid
- Steamed Egg with Sea Urchin – Two Egg, Two Sea Urchin
- Thundercloud Blueberry Soda – One Carbonated Water, Two Honey, One Small Blueberry Jar
- Tomato and Fried Egg Pasta – Three Homi Grain, One Poultry Egg, Four Thornmato
Super Rare food recipes in Tower of Fantasy
- Braised Meat – One Fatty Cut
- Caterpillar Fungus Noodles – Three Brown Rice, One Caterpillar Fungus
- Grilled Steak – One Prime Cut
- Juicy BLT – Two Brown Rice, One Fatty Cut, Two Poultry Egg
- Nut Tea – One Hazelnut, Two Honey, Two Pinecone
- Purple Yam Pie – Three Brown Rice, One Purple Yam
- Salmon Sashimi – One Lake Bass
- Snail Baked Rice – Two Rice, One Snail
- Snow Lotus Soup – Two Honey, One Snow Lotus
- Steak with Sauce – Three Firecap, One Prime Cut
- Truffle Friend Rice – One Black Truffle, One Onion, Two Rice