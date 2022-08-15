All food recipes in Tower of Fantasy

The open world design and functions of Tower of Fantasy are unquestionably inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. From climbing rocks to see the expansive vista around you to engaging in combat with tons of enemies skulking around you, you can draw many parallels between both games. Another easy connection is the cooking system in Tower of Fantasy, which has you accumulate ingredients to cook meals at cooking stations around the open world. Here are all of the food recipes in Tower of Fantasy and the ingredients needed to make them.

Every recipe in Tower of Fantasy

Common food recipes in Tower of Fantasy

Cactus Special – Two Ball Cactus

Charcoal Grilled Sand Onion – Two Sand Onion

Crispy Grilled Fish – One Silver Bass

Fried Egg – Two Poultry Egg

Fried Mushrooms – Two Mushrooms

Lettuce Special – Two Lettuce, One Salad Dressing

Sizzling Meat – Two Game Meat

Wholegrain Bread – Two Homi Grain

Uncommon food recipes in Tower of Fantasy

Beet Soup – Two Beetroot

Black Moss Soup – Two Black Moss, Two Lettuce

Breakfast Cereal – Two Homi Grain, Two Milk

Crispy Chicken Burger – One Homi Grain, One Lettuce, One Poultry Meat

Dandelion Mushroom Soup – One Dandelion Seed, Two Mushroom

Egg Fried Rice – One Poultry Egg, Two Rice

Firecap Mushroom Soup – Two Firecap, Two Lettuce

Fried Chicken – One Homi Grain, Two Poultry Meat

Fries – One Potato, One Salad Dressing

Golden Egg and Tomato – Two Poultry Egg, Two Thornmato

Grilled Lizard Tail – Two Fleshy Tail

Honeyed Fruit Juice – One Carbonated Water, Two Fallen Fruit, One Honey

Iced Orchid Surprise – One Carbonated Water, Two Ghost Mushroom, One Milk

Meat Bun – One Game Meat, Two Homi Grain

Meat and Potato Stew – One Game Meat, One Potato

Mushroom Soup – Two Lettuce, Two Mushroom

Red Wheat Bread – Two Brown Rice

Seaweed and Egg Soup – Two Laver, One Poultry Egg

Sliced Fish with Mushroom – Two Mushroom, One Silvered Bass

Steamed Conch – Two Conch, One Lettuce

Stir-Fried Broccoli – Two Broccoli

Surf and Turf – One Dabry’s Sturgeon, Two Poultry Egg

Vegetable Salad – One Fallen Fruit, One Lettuce, One Salad Dressing, One Thornmato

Rare food recipes in Tower of Fantasy

Balloon Fruit Salad – Two Balloon Fruit, One Salad Dressing, Two Thornmato

Barnacle Seafood Pizza – One Barnacle, Two Brown Rice, One Onion

Barnacle Stew – Two Barnacle, Four Lettuce

Boiled Scallops – Three Lettuce, Two Scallop

Caviar Potato Balls – One Caviar, Two Potato

Caviar Sushi – One Caviar, Two Laver, Two Rice

Chocolate Bread – Two Brown Rice, Two Cocoa Beans

Cocoa Milk – Two Cocoa Beans, Two Honey, One Milk

Eel and Mushroom Soup – One Electric Eel, Two Firecap

Fiddlehead Pie – Two Brown Rice, Two Fiddlehead

Fiddlehead Soup – Two Fiddlehead, Four Lettuce

Firedragon Fruit Tea – Two Firedragon Fruit, Two Honey

Fruit Cake – One Fallen Fruit, One Homi Grain, One Poultry Egg, Two Strawberry

Iced Strawberry Soda – One Carbonated Water, Two Honey, Two Strawberry

Jam on Toast – Three Homi Grain, One Small Blueberry Jar, One Strawberry

Pine Cocoa – One Cocoa Beans, Two Milk, One Pinecone

Roast Rump – Two Rear Hock

Sea Crab Soup – Two Hermit Crab, Four Mushroom

Seafood Soup – Three Conch, One Lettuce, Two Scallops

Simple Power Salad – One Broccoli, One Lettuce, One Poultry Egg, One Salad Dressing, One Thornmato

Snow Azalea Tea – Two Honey, One Milk, One Snow Azalea

Spicy Burger – Three Homi Grain, One Lettuce, Two Rear Hock

Spicy Eel – One Electric Eel

Sweet Pomegranate Juice – One Carbonated Water, Two Honey, Two Phosphogranate

Steamed Crab – Two Lettuce, Two Portunid

Steamed Egg with Sea Urchin – Two Egg, Two Sea Urchin

Thundercloud Blueberry Soda – One Carbonated Water, Two Honey, One Small Blueberry Jar

Tomato and Fried Egg Pasta – Three Homi Grain, One Poultry Egg, Four Thornmato

Super Rare food recipes in Tower of Fantasy