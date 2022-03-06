How to complete the Forbidden Legacy side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy’s closest allies in Horizon Forbidden West are very memorable characters and have a lot of depth to them. That is why we wholly enjoy completing the side quests focused on helping them out. Alva is an excitable scholar who wants to help out her family overseas but needs Aloy’s help. Here is how to complete the side quest, Forbidden Legacy.

This side quest can first be accessed at the beginning of the story mission Gemini. You can find Alva at Legacy’s Landfall if you have already completed the story. She wants to find a project called Leviathan that can help stop the flooding at her family’s home. Start the mission and meet Alva at Legacy’s Landfall.

To start, all you need to do is follow Alva for a bit. When you arrive to some ruins, you will fight a Slitherfang. When it is dead, use your focus to find a building with a vent in the side. Kick it in and find a console to interact with that tells you that Leviathan is in the CEO’s office.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow Alva to the headquarters, and you will begin climbing the building. A large majority of the rest of this quest is climbing to the top of this skyscraper, so be sure to use your focus to find areas where you can climb and be ready to use your Pullcaster to pull out debris and beams.

What are the door codes in Forbidden Legacy?

There are two points in this quest where you will need to use a little deductive reasoning to figure out what the code is to get past a door.

The first one is quite simple. Scan the nearby data points, and you will find out the code is the date of the company’s founding, October 2023. Input the code 102023.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second code is a bit trickier and is the last step of the quest. Just outside the CEO’s office, there are four pedestals with different objects on them. Use your focus, and Alva will tell you a little something about each one. Remember the numbers she mentions in each one, which should be 40, 2, 25, and 6.

Now you need to input the numbers in order for their pedestals. However, the two on the right were knocked off their pedestal and are switched. Input the code 402625 to open the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Activate the console to get the ending cutscene, then triumphantly glide out of the skyscraper.