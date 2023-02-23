How to complete the Foundation Milestone in the Utopia Expedition in No Man’s Sky

Foundation is the very first Milestone you’ll need to tackle in No Man’s Sky’s Utopia Expedition. It requires you to establish a base after initializing your Expedition, but that can be easier said than done if you don’t know the game’s mechanics inside and out. This guide explains how to build and establish your base, so Foundation is easy to tick off your list.

How to establish a base for the Utopia Expedition

Screenshot by Gamepur

After starting the Utopia Expedition, you’ll find yourself on one of the gorgeous worlds in an abandoned system. This is the world you’ll need to build a base on because you can’t craft if you don’t. The first thing you’ll need to do is build a Base Computer. Open the building menu, and this should be the first thing you see. Thankfully, you start this Expedition with one in your inventory, so place it down wherever you like the view. Interact with the computer and select the option to Claim Base so you can start building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next thing you need to do to establish a base is build a structure. You can pin the Milestone so you can see exactly what’s needed for this. We completed the Milestone by placing four floor panels and building all the walls and roofs that attach to them. You’ll have to harvest some Carbon for this, but that’s very easy given that it’s present in most of the plants around you.

We also recommend building a Save Point if you can because you’ll be able to retain any progress you make even if you die. You should probably think about building a Refiner as well, just one you can place down in your base. There’s going to be a lot of building work in this Expedition, and having a Refiner that can work away at your base while you do other things will really help you out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the Milestone registers as completed, you can claim a Pre-Packaged Personal Refiner Unit, 200 Copper, and the Analysis Visor Plans from the Expedition menu. These are required for completing further Milestones, particularly the Refiner, because there’s not going to be much scope for that when you’re out and about without one in your Exosuit.