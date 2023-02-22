How to start the No Man’s Sky Utopia Expedition

The Utopia Expedition is the ninth Expedition that No Man’s Sky has received. This Expedition ties in with the Fractal Update and tasks players with working together to restore not just a planet but an entire system. This guide explains how to start the Utopia Expedition so you don’t get stuck playing the wrong sort of game mode.

How do you start the Utopia Expedition in No Man’s Sky?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: All Refiner recipes in No Man’s Sky

At the time of writing, the Utopia Expedition isn’t available to start. However, Sean Murray, one of No Man’s Sky’s creators, has outlined that the Expedition will be available to players on the day of the Fractal Update’s release. This means it should appear in the game very soon.

No Man's Sky Fractal ❄️



🧑‍🚀Utopia Expedition

🚀Speeder Ship

🤩12 Ship Garage

🥽PSVR2 Launch

🦄Wonders Catalogue

🎮Gyro Controls

👣New Switch Content

🤖Robot Pet

🎈High End VR GFX

😎Visor Helm

🦾Left Hand Mode

🥼Dynamic Res Scaling

🎨HDR Revamp

🎁Huge VR Overhaul



Free! out now! pic.twitter.com/BTWYupX5fT — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) February 22, 2023

When it finally is available, to start the Utopia Expedition in No Man’s Sky, start the game and select the single player game mode. Instead of loading a save file, start a new one, so you’re taken to the game mode selection screen. This is where you can choose from the various modes on offer, including any Community Expeditions. Press and hold the relevant button on the Expedition option to begin your journey in Expedition 9: Utopia. You’ll begin a new save file and initialize your character as you would in any other new game.

What do you do in the Utopia Expedition?

Screenshot via Hello Games’ YouTube channel

Related: The 10 best Multi-Tool weapons in No Man’s Sky

The overall goal of the Utopia Expedition in No Man’s Sky is to restore an entire system to its former glory. Bakkin was an affluent system at one point in time, but now it’s fallen into decay with halted trade routes and a rotting space station orbiting the local star along with the abandoned planets. To top things off, some anomalous solar activity is preventing any player from crafting outside of their shelters or planetary bases.

You’re part of the Utopia Foundation, a group of people working together for the system’s restoration. You’ll join a grand reconstruction program and complete various Milestones that will bring the system back to life. If you complete every Milestone and Phase, you’ll unlock the Bio-Warden Companion. This helpful robot follows you about and aids you in whatever you’re trying to do.