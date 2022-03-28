The side quests are a good way for you to earn some experience points in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands outside of the main quests. Grabbing all of the side quests is highly recommended for those who want to reach the highest level and unlock Myth Rank. One of the earlier side quests you can find is Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can grab this side quest from the quest boat in Brighthoof, to the left of the Skeleton Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing the quest, you’ll need to make your way to Mount Craw, which will be blocked by completing the Working Blueprint side quest. You’ll need to complete this quest to create a bridge to Mount Craw. You can then access the Mount Craw region.

When you reach Mount Craw, you’ll need to find GTFO Camp. Then, all you have to do is follow the pathway from the entrance of Mount Craw, and you’ll encounter Jar, who is at GTFO Camp. Speak with Jar to continue the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll then have to follow Jar to progress through the quest. They will have a blue waypoint above them as they walk around, making them easy to follow. Eventually, you’ll reach a barrier you’ll need to bypass. You first have to shoot it and then melee it, but both will not work. After a quick dialogue, lay lines will appear indicating where you need to go to disable the barrier. There will be two locations on your map you need to visit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After destroying the devices, return to the entrance to advance through the cave. First, you’ll need to fight against Oracle Maer’ij to gain access to the area. Then, once you’ve defeated the Oracle, you’ll have to destroy a nearby rock to find Goblin posters to rally these allies to your cause. There will be multiple locations you’ll need to visit to place the posters. Ogre taskmasters will appear each time you place a sign down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all of the posters placed down, you’ll need to advance through the cave to find Jar again. Upon finding Jar, you’ll locate Oracle A’menezok and his guards. You’ll need to defeat them all to save Jar. Once they’re gone, there will be a rusted axe you can find on the ground that you need to give to Jar, and then raise the flag of GTFO. Speak to Jar after you’ve finished watching their speech.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to rescue the goblins that the trolls have captured. You’ll need to visit each of the captured goblins to set them free, and you can expect plenty of resistance throughout the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the political prisoners free, you’ll have helped spark the first steps of the goblin revolution, and this completes the quest.