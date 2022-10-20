The yearly Halloween event returns to Pokémon Go, giving players the opportunity to catch multiple themed and festive Pokémon throughout the event. For Halloween 2022, two Timed Research tickets are available for players to purchase if they want to spend real-world money and earn extra rewards. The Halloween Timed Research not only features a Pumpkaboo lantern avatar icon, but it comes with a Spiritomb encounter. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Halloween Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Halloween Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Halloween Timed Research is not a free ticket. This is only available to anyone who wishes to spend $5 and add this ticket to their daily activities as they make their way through the Halloween event. Many tasks will have to do with catching Pokémon and finding Ghost-types. For Halloween 2022, this is the only way for players to encounter Spiritomb outside of completing Special Research tasks they received from previous events.

Related: How to complete the Yamask Timed Research in Pokémon Go

These are all the tasks and rewards you can earn while completing the Halloween Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Walk 2km – Spinarak encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon – Joltik encounter

Catch 7 Ghost-type Pokémon – Dewpider encounter

Rewards: An incense and an Ariados encounter

Task 2

Walk 2km – Zubat encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Woobat encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon – Gligar encounter

Rewards: An egg incubator and a Golbat encounter

Task 3

Walk 2km – Purrloin encounter

Send seven gifts to friends – Litten encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon – Sneasel encounter

Rewards: An egg incubator and an Umbreon encounter

Task 4

Hatch an egg – Yamask encounter

Make nine curveball throws – Duskull encounter

Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Rewards: Lantern Avatar pose and a Spiritomb encounter