The Halloween 2022 event has arrived to Pokémon Go, and this year, there are a handful of Timed Research tickets you can choose to purchase. These tickets allow you to earn exclusive Pokémon, but they do come at a price. They will not be readily available to every player. The first is a Yamask Timed Research. This guide covers how to complete the Yamask Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Yamask Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

It is important to note that the Yamask Timed Research is a paid piece of content. It will cost you at least $1 to buy this. Should you do so, you will gain access to the Timed Research, and you can complete it throughout your time playing in the Halloween 2022 event. The Yamask Timed research does not feature Spiritomb as a reward for this Halloween event, but the higher-tier one does, and it will cost you $5. Both of these tickets are available in the Pokémon Go in-game shop.

These are all the tasks and rewards you will receive through the Yamasked Timed Research.

Task 1

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon – Yamask encounter

Reward: Yamask encounter

Task 2

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon – Galarian Yamask encounter

Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter