How to complete the Herelsor Plains puzzle near the prisoner camp in Edge of Eternity

Whereas most turn-based RPGs have puzzles that take place on the field in real-time, Edge of Eternity’s puzzles use the same hex-based grid that defines its battle system. Our guide below will help you complete the puzzle near the prisoner camp.

This structure is located in the Herelsor Plains, just south of the prisoner camp. Its exact location is indicated by the player arrow pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Because it doesn’t matter which character acts first or second, we’ll refer to them as character A and character B for guide purposes.

Begin by moving character A onto the red tile. This opens up a door, letting character B step on the blue tile. Now, you’ll want to direct character A off of the red tile, back to the starting position. After doing so, make sure character A moves back to the red tile.

This allows character B to move onto the green tile in front of the goal. With the final room just beyond your grasp, move character A to the second red tile. You’re now able to enter the room with the chests as character B.

The chests include a yellow gemstone, fabric, and The Long Walk armor piece for Daryon.