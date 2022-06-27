How to complete the investigation at Studio Dviata in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

The story of AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative follows Special Agent Ryuki as he attempts to solve the Half Body Serial Killings. Obviously, one of the first things he would do in this quest is to investigate the initial murder scene at Studio Dvaita, where the first body was found. If you’re having trouble following the sometimes strange logic that some of these investigations require, here is a handy guide to completing the investigation at Studio Dvaita in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative.

The investigation at Studio Dviata in AI: The Sominum Files – nirvanA Initiative and how to complete it

Screenshot by Gamepur

Though Ryuki is standing in a park, his AI companion Tama has created a VR world where he can investigate the mysterious appearance of Jin Furuei’s body during a broadcast at Studio Dviata. Well, half of his body, anyway. As the VR simulation fires up, the first thing you want to do is, of course, have a look at Jin’s body right in front of you.

You’ll have two different modes of vision to work with as you investigate Studio Dviata. Use normal vision mode on the corpse and you’ll be given the approximate time of death. Switch to X-Ray vision mode and you’ll be able to see what caused the body to burn up so violently on screen. Keeping in X-Ray mode, you can investigate the sign that has been embedded pretty deep into Jin’s corpse.

Switch back to normal vision and investigate the corpse one more time. This time, Ryuki will notice the thin string that has been tied around Jin’s waist. Turns out it is a very strong and very thin material called a Carbon Nanite Tube — or CNT for short. Head over to investigate the light switch on the wall that is connected to the other end of the CNT.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will begin the portion of the investigation where Tama and Ryuki will attempt to piece together exactly what happened when Jin’s body first appeared. Answering Tama’s three questions will move the story forward. Getting the questions wrong won’t give you a penalty, but getting them all correct without any mistakes and you get a special achievement in the Evaluation tab of the menu.

The first question Tama asks is how the killer turned the lights off. Your first instinct might be to go to the light switch, but instead, investigate the body again. Ryuki will point out that the tubes tied to the corpse and the light switch would make the lights go off if the body fell from the ceiling.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next question is “How did the corpse fall?” which will give you four choices. Pick “The rigor mortis softened” from the options. Finally, Tama will ask why the body exploded and burned. Turn on X-Ray vision and investigate the corpse again. Ryuki will explain how the contraption inside the corpse caused the fire that we saw in the opening scenes of the game.

A cutscene, in which Ryuki will display his terrible acting abilities, will play out as the killer’s actions are recreated and the investigation into Studio Dviata will be complete.

This is just the start of Ryuki’s investigation into the Half Body Serial Killings. He’ll also need to dive into the subconscious of characters like Chikara in the game’s Psync sections, getting him closer and closer to the answers he seeks.