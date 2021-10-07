How to complete the It’s a Fhammerly Affair Feat in Hitman 3

It’s a Fhammerly Affair is one of the new challenges added to Hitman 3 with Season of Envy. By completing it, you’ll permanently unlock the Claw Hammer as a melee item you can equip and use in Contracts anywhere in the game. This guide explains how to complete the Feat so you can start hammering all of your targets.

How to complete It’s a Fhammerly Affair

To complete this Feat, you need to pacify Edward, Emma, Gregory, Patrick, and Rebecca Carlisle with a hammer. The standard mission in Dartmoor is ideal for this Feat since the only target you have is the head of the family, and she’s easy to kill. We recommend taking her out first, stealing the item from her safe, and then pursuing each family member with the hammer.

You can melee attack each of your targets or throw the hammer at their heads to pacify them. Either way, you’ll need the hammer. You can find the hammer at the front of the mansion near the security guards. Below is a map reference for this item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed this Feat, you’ll unlock the Claw Hammer and gain an additional 2,000 XP for your profile.