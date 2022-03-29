How to complete the Legendary Bow side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Raela is looking for a legendary bow to help her gain an edge. Rumor says that you need a scroll to reveal the location of this legendary bow. Search high and low. When you retrieve the bow, bring it back to Raela for your reward. Here is how you complete the Legendary Bow side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Begin the quest by talking to Raela. She can be found just outside of Brighthoof in the Nocean region. You will gain access to this region after completing the Emotion of the Ocean quest where the ocean gets destroyed. There is an archery target next to where Raela is.

Find the scroll

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first objective of this quest is to find the scroll that will lead you to the bow’s location. The scroll can be found to the right of where Raela is and down the hill near where wishing well. When you pick up the scroll, you will be redirected to a cave on the other side of Raela’s location.

Survive the encounter

Screenshot by Gamepur

After entering the cave, you will need to survive the encounter against various skeleton enemies. This cave has two levels to the encounter so be prepared. During the second level of the encounter, you will need to defeat a Badass Skeleton to continue. Your quest reward will come at the end of the second level. After retrieving the bow, head back to Raela to complete the quest.