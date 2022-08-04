How to complete the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo

The Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo event will be happening from August 5 to 7. While this is happening, players worldwide can help to participate in the event by completing the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge, giving them the chance to earn an encounter with Pansage, one of the rarer Pokémon to encounter in the game, and it will have a shiny version. Here’s what you need to know to complete the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge during Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo.

All Pokémon in the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge

There are six Pokémon you will need to capture to finish this challenge. You will have until the end of the event on August 7 to complete it.

These are the six Pokémon you need to catch for the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge.

Bellsprout

Cherrim (Sunshine form)

Cottonee

Hoppip

Paras

Sunkern

These Pokémon will have an increased chance of appearing in the wild, giving you an additional opportunity to find them in your local area. However, while they will be more common, they can still be a challenge to find. The most notable Pokémon featured in this collection is going to be Cherrim in Sunshine Form. There are two types of Cherrim, both of which are difficult to find, with the Overcast form is sometimes more challenging to see in the wild.

After you capture all six Pokémon, you will receive 2,022 Stardust, two Pinap berries, and a Pansage encounter. We recommend completing this challenge quickly to ensure you participate in the event, assisting in the Global Challenge to receive the Ultra Unlock bonuses for the Bug Out! 2022 event and the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day.