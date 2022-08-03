Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo features Ultra Unlock bonuses for Bug Out! and Galarian Zigzagoon events

The Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo in-person event will happen from August 5 to 7, giving players the chance to explore the city and capture multiple exclusive Pokémon throughout the weekend. At the same time, a Global Challenge is available to all Pokémon Go players. Upon completing the challenge, players worldwide will receive benefits from the Bug Out! 2022 event and the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day event.

The Global Challenge featured during Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo will require players to catch Paras, Bellsprout, Hoppip, Sunkern, Sunshine Form Cherrim, and Cottoneel in a featured Collection Challenge. Should enough players in Pokémon Go finish the challenge before the Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo event ends over the weekend, the Ultra Unlock bonuses will be available.

These bonuses will be different for each event. At this time, we do not know what those benefits entail. The only thing we know of is that the Bug Out! event will have twice as much Stardust for catching Pokémon.

However, given previous Pokémon Go Fest Ultra Unlock bonuses, these will likely unlock a shiny form of an Unown to appear in one-star raids for the Bug Out! event, along with increased spawns of distinct Pokémon, likely Grubbin, which is making its debut. For the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day, there will likely be more chances for players to catch this exclusive Pokémon during the day or more bonuses already introduced for the Community Day.

The Global Challenges are a good way for worldwide Pokémon Go players to stay involved in these in-person events. Although they do not receive the same rewards, it keeps the larger events more exciting and gives everyone a chance to work towards a larger goal. We’re looking forward to learning what these rewards will be, along with the arrival of the Ultra Beasts at the end of the Season of Go Finale event.