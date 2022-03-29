For those wanting to explore as much of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as you can to level up your character and find the best loot, you’ll want to complete many of the side quests. These side quests allow you to go through numerous adventures, such as the Lyre and Brimstone side quest. This guide will cover how to complete the Lyre and Brimstone side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can find this quest while exploring the Weepwiold Dankness, closer to the center of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a battle of the bands in the forest, and you’ve been recruited to prove how metal you are. After receiving the quest, your next step is to speak with Sinistrella to offer your assistance. For the metal.

When you arrive and speak with Sinistrella, they need help improving their instruments to make them more metal. They need evil wood from an evil tree in the forest. You can find the tree by jumping onto the mushroom to the right of the band members and leaping into the forest. The evil tree won’t be too far away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The evil tree is surrounded by skeleton mages performing a ritual on it. They will attack after you arrive, and you’ll need to defeat them to harvest wood from the tree. After defeating the skeleton mages, you’ll need to melee the tree branches and collect them to bring them back to the band. However, when they begin playing, they begin to summon the dead back to life around them. You’ll need to turn off the three speakers in the nearby vicinity to prevent them from playing, and then you’ll need to defeat the Talons of Boneflesh. You can defeat them by taking down the waves of skeletons they summon.

Once the Talons of Boneflesh has been defeated, you’ll need to help the Plaguerat Apocalypse band by speaking with the frontman. He’ll give you a spell recipe you need to complete to make their band superior to the Talons of Boneflesh.

You’ll need three things for the recipe: Thoughts of a Tyrant, Cravenness of a King, and the Vision of a Viscount, which are in different locations, highlighted on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After collecting all three ingredients, return to the group and present them with your findings. Once the ingredients go into the cauldron, stand back. As they attempt to fuse their music with the ingredients, they create firey explosion underneath them. Return to Talons of Boneflesh to share that they won the competition. Unfortunately, their reward to you is to turn you into a human sacrifice.

You’ll need to defeat the three members of Talons of Boneflesh. When they have been defeated, Zygaxis appears, and you’ll need to speak with the imp. This completes the quest and unlocks the Inner Demons side quest you can choose to complete for Zygaxis.