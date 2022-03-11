How to complete the Magic Mountain Jeep Night Safari mission in Gran Turismo 7

If you’re playing Gran Turismo 7 version 1.06 and finding the fifth Magic Mountain mission, The Pass: Jeep Night Safari, almost impossibly difficult, then you’re not alone. The good news is that this mission is not exceptionally difficult because you’re bad at GT7. Polyphony Digital accidentally introduced a new bug in the 1.06 update that gives vehicles in some license tests, missions, and circuit experiences the wrong tires. As you can see from the list on this page, this bug mainly affects dirt driving and drifting challenges, including the Jeep Night Safari, where your Dirt tires have been replaced by Comfort tires.

Polyphony has promised to fix this tire bug in a future update, but in the meantime, it is still possible to complete these license tests, missions, and circuit experiences. Exceptionally skilled players may even be able to get Gold awards on them, even with the wrong tires.

Even if you’re playing a later update, without the bug, the strategy and technique for beating the Jeep Night Safari is much the same. Keep your foot (or finger) on the accelerator through all of the first three corners, keeping a smooth racing line, and staying the slipstream of the opponent in front until the third corner, when you should be able to overtake on the inside. Keep your foot down through the easy left-hander, then brake firmly on the short straight and powerslide around the long right-hander. Now full throttle up the hill, then ease off just a little as you take the right-hander at the top, and power towards the finish line.