How to complete the Make Every Shot Count Penance in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

There are a lot of extra challenges and tasks you can do in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and some even net you some cool cosmetic rewards. Some are simple and require little work, while others are somewhat brutal undertakings. The Make Every Shot Count Penance is one of those challenges, and we can imagine it will prove to be quite the endeavor. We’ve put together this quick guide to give you tips on completing this tricky task and net yourself a cool reward in the process, though don’t expect it to be easy.

Make Every Shot Count Penance in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

For this Penance, you’ll need to be playing as the Veteran Sharpshooter and have a lot of patience since this is not a simple challenge and will likely take a few attempts. To complete it, you’ll need to clear a mission on the second-highest difficulty (Heresy), finish with no ammo remaining in your gun, and have 100% accuracy, meaning you cannot miss any of your shots. Yes, the title is quite literal.

If that sounds incredibly tough, that’s because it is, but we’ve got some tips that can help make getting this Penance and its reward a little easier.

First, if you can play with friends, you should do so since it will be far easier to work with people you know, and they can make up for your shortcomings and work around you. You’ll also want a weapon with a low fire rate that’s less likely to miss and low ammo you can empty quickly. In this rare case, we recommend using either a Combat Shotgun or the Stub Revolver since these fit the criteria and will likely be the easiest option. That said, we would lean towards the Revolver since the Shotgun requires you essentially feed your enemies the gun barrel to ensure you don’t miss.

There isn’t much else that can be done to help with this Penance other than having plenty of time and patience, but it can be done if you keep at it and take it slow and steady. If you complete this tricky Penance, you’ll earn the Upper Body Cosmetic Killshot’s Duty Uniform.