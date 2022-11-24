How to complete the Marked for Death Penance in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Like many games, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a selection of challenges for players to try their hand at, and in some cases, you’ll even earn a few cool cosmetic rewards for your troubles. The Marked for Death Penance is one such challenge, and completing this Veteran exclusive challenge can earn you a nice leg cosmetic to give your reject a bit more personality. This guide will tell you how to complete the Marked for Death Penance and give you a few tips on how best to get it done.

Marked for Death Penance in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

To complete this Penance and earn the Pistolero’s Duty Uniform cosmetic, you’ll need to be playing as the Veteran Sharpshooter class. Whilst using the Veteran’s ultimate ability Volley Firce, you need to hit four weak points on enemies without missing any shots, meaning you’ll need to be accurate and quick on the draw since the Volley Fire ability only lasts for a short amount of time.

The challenge comes from not just being a crack shot, but also has a fairly limited selection of enemies this can work with. Normal enemies in hordes don’t count towards this Penance, so you’ll need to target elites, specialists, and bosses, and even then certain elites like the Crusher have no weak spots thanks to their heavy armor, so it can take a while to find the right opportunity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you plan to try your hand at this Penance, we recommend you target bosses, as these enemies have loads of health and are generally very big targets with visible weak spots, making it easy to find where to aim and harder to miss than faster enemies. These would be enemies like the Beast of Nurgle and a Plague Ogryn. We also recommend using a Lasgun weapon, as there can fire single shots and tend to be the most accurate weapons at the Veteran’s disposal, giving you a better chance of hitting weak spots the required number of times.

If you are successful, you’ll see a pop-up on the right side of the screen with the Marked for Death Penance icon, and you’ll find your new cosmetic in the cosmetics tab under Lower Body. There are many other cosmetics to earn via Penances, so it’s worth checking through each class’s unique Penance list and finding other items you can unlock.