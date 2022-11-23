Unyielding Enemies in Warhammer 40k: Darktide, explained

Like most Warhammer titles, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a lot of words and phrases that aren’t always the clearest or easy to understand, and that extends to how they classify their enemies. In this case, players may be unsure what exactly Unyielding Enemies are when they get into the thick of Warhammer 40k: Darktide’s combat and many enemy types. We’ve gone ahead and explained just what Unyielding Enemies are so you can be prepared when you enter the 41st millennium.

Related: How to claim Twitch Drops in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

What are Unyielding Enemies in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide?

To put it simply, unyielding means near unstoppable in the case of Warhammer 40K: Darktide. Unyielding enemies are resistant to most forms of stagger and cannot have their attacks and moves interrupted by normal means, making them particularly dangerous enemies to deal with. Enemies like the charging Mutant or Beast of Nurgle mini-boss are good examples of these types of enemies.

In order to deal with unyielding enemies, you’ll want to keep your distance and be dodging any incoming attacks, since they usually pack quite a punch even on lower difficulties. If that’s not an option, focused and high damage is your best bet to get rid of the enemy as quickly as possible. In this case, we recommend you target enemy weak spots like the head or certain distinct parts of the enemy, such as the back machinery of the Mutant, as these will deal higher damage and get them down quicker.

There are some instances where you can stagger and interrupt these enemies for a brief moment, like with Ogryn’s Bull Rush, but these are very short windows and vary from enemy to enemy, so you’ll need to figure out how best to deal with each as you progress. Luckily, all classes can have different builds or equipment to make this possible, it just becomes a question of how fast you can pull the trigger.