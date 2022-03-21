How to complete The Masters in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Masters is the next main quest in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok following The Vault of the Ancients. Havi wants to use the greatest blacksmiths in Svartalfheim, but he needs to put the work in first. This guide explains how to complete the quest so that you’re never lost.

Step 1: Meet Brokkr

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first couple of steps in this quest revolve around Dwarves in a Shelter. You must first speak with Ivaldi, and then you need to meet Brokkr. After speaking with Ivaldi, the best way to advance the quest is by meditating until nightfall, at which point Brokkr will enter the Shelter. He tells you that his brother, Sindri, has gone missing.

Step 2: Explore Alethorp

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brokkr points you to Alethorp, where Sindri had the bright idea of heading in search of some decent ale. When you get there, it’s infested with Muspel and Jotun warriors. You must cut your way through these enemies, picking up a key from one of them, and make your way into the locked building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This building hides a secret. You need to examine every point of interest around it to figure out what that secret is. Make sure you check the area below the building as well. When you’ve found all the points of interest, it becomes clear that Sindri was tortured here, but he’s been taken away.

Step 3: Recover Sindri and bring him home

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow your quest marker to the makeshift prison and make sure you sneak your way through. This area is filled with formidable enemies, and getting into a fight will too many of them is a mistake. There’s even a Flame Keeper ready to revive all your downed foes. You’ll find Sindri in a cage in the pit of lava at the center of the prison. He’s dead, but you still need to bring his body back. This is easier if you use a mount and place the body on it. The quest will end when you return to the Shelter.