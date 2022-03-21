How to complete The Vault of the Ancients in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Vault of the Ancients is the next step in the main questline in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok after The Scholar and the Sunstone. It sees Havi seek out an ancient vault and uncover an old friend. This guide explains how to complete the quest so you’re never stuck.

Step 1: Find Fritjof and Tyra

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the quest marker to The Old City, an ancient underground location filled with Muspels. You can sneak through most of the area before being discovered, and getting into a fight with too many of them could lead to a swift death. Keep moving deeper into The Old City, and you’ll find two beams of light that need to be redirected at something. You can’t do anything with these now, so head up the stairs to your right and find Fritjor and Tyra in the far corner.

Step 2: Activate and defend the Sunstone

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second part of this quest is linked to the Sunstone you’ve just spent so long acquiring and activating. You need to place it on the pedestal below the two beams of light you passed earlier. You need to aim both beams at the Sunstone to activate it, but this is only half the job.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Soon after you’ve activated the Sunstone, it still won’t work, and the Muspels have noticed what you’re doing. So you now need to defend the Dwarves from the waves of incoming warriors until they’ve managed to fix the Sunstone. When they have, the vault will open to reveal Ivaldi. Finally, you need to score the Dwarves to safety via the front entrance.

Step 3: Fight Sinmara

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sinmara shows up and begs Havi for a fight as you try to leave. This is the most intense encounter you’ll have had with her yet. She throws fire and causes massive explosions around you, but you can still kill her quickly. All you need to do is get her down to half of her health, and she’ll teleport away. However, this isn’t quite the end of the quest.

Step 4: Kill Glod

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Havi relaxes with Ivaldi, reflecting on their past, Glod decides to turn up and challenge him to a fight. This is easily the most challenging boss battle in the expansion so far. Glod transforms into a fiery panther for the battle and generates a lava lake around him and Havi. You need to dodge incoming swipe attacks for the first half of the fight to get a few hits in. You should also watch for the grenade attack, where Glod blasts a few mines out of his back before attacking and throwing you into them. Finally, try to get his stamina down so you can pull off a stun attack and demolish his health.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second half of this fight is in a much smaller arena. Glod causes lava to surge towards you, so run to the center of the area until it stops. You now need to keep an eye out for Glod as he leaps out of the lava to attack. Luckily, he doesn’t have any sneak attacks to use. He’ll only leap and swipe, meaning you can easily dodge and attack straight afterward. Once you’ve killed Glod, the quest is complete. Be sure to check his body for a rare rune.