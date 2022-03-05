How to complete The Music in Metal errand in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy is no stranger to helping anyone she comes across who is in need unless they start a fight with her. Everywhere she goes in Horizon Forbidden West, everyone knows who she is and the great fighter and investigator powers she has. That’s why when she meets Jaxx, it isn’t surprising when she helps him save a blinded Tenakth. After doing that, you will unlock the errand Music in Metal. Here is how to complete it.

Before you can do Music in Metal, you will have had to complete the side quest A Tribe Apart. After that, you can talk to Sokorra in Scalding Spear about giving a message to her brother Korreh in Plainsong that she won’t be able to see him for a while. We had some issues getting the chance to talk to Sokorra to happen. If you do not see her in Scalding Spear, we recommend just playing some other missions and coming back to it at some point.

When you get the errand, travel to Plainsong and talk to Jaxx and Korreh. They will be near the top of the settlement, and Korreh will tell you about an instrument he wants to make, but he needs a Longleg throat. Jaxx knows where to find one.

Go to where you are supposed to meet up with Jaxx, and you will find him under attack by two Leaplashers. Kill them, and then you need to chase down the Longleg on top of the mountain.

Climb to the top, and you will find the Longleg patrolling the area joined by three Spikesnouts. We recommend first following the Longleg and killing it by dropping the environmental hazards that it walks by down onto it. When that is done, harvest it and take out the Spikesnouts by hitting their tanks to make them explode.

When done, Jaxx will tell you to go back to Korreh. Talk to him, and he will have you craft the instrument for him at the workbench next to him. Complete that and give it to him to finish the errand.