How to complete the Necromance Her side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Wastard needs your help. It turns out that the Dragon Lord ripped the Wastard’s soul out of his body on the night of his and his girlfriend’s anniversary. He needs your help getting the gift for his love that will win her back. Here is how you complete the Necromance Her side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can get this quest in Karnok’s Wall after you complete the Son of a Witch quest. The Wastard will show that he has a quest immediately after you complete the Son of a Witch quest and can pick it up at the end of Karnok’s Wall after the boss fight.

Gather some gifts

After accepting the quest, the Wastard will open up a portal for you to take you to the Ribs area of Karnok’s Wall. After taking the portal, defeat the skeletons and collect their skulls. After the skulls, more skeletons will appear. Defeat them and take their skulls and arm bones. Once you have collected enough bones, it’ll be time to move on to leather. Continue down the path and defeat the wyverns up ahead to collect their leather.

Search for a tailor

Now that you have the items needed to make an awesome robe, you will need to find a tailor. Use the nearby jump pad to launch yourself over to where the tailor is. You will also need to climb up a few platforms after the jump. Taylor will come out of a cave. It’s too bad you didn’t specify you wanted a clothing tailor. After receiving your fedora, go to the other side of the Ribs area to Wastard’s girl’s home.

Deal with Bambroski

Ring the doorbell and go inside. Bambroski will send some skeletons after you. Deal with them and he will come out of hiding. Fight off Bambroski. Wastard will appear after the fight. The quest can also get bugged here and you may need to fast travel to the Positive Headspace area where Wastard was at the start of the quest. Give Wastard the fedora. He will have a brief conversation and give the fedora back afterward. This will end the quest.