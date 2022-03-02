How to complete The Next Generation in No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology

The Next Generation is the seventh Milestone in the First Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology. To complete it, you need to induce an egg from your companion, but that’s much easier said than done. This guide explains how to complete this Milestone, allowing you to move on to greater things.

Step 1: Pick up a companion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can induce an egg, you need to get yourself a companion. You can quickly get one by hatching an egg from a previous Expedition. However, if you don’t have an egg, you’ll need to craft a Creature Pellet with 60 Carbon and feed it to one of the animals roaming the planet you’re currently on. Then, you can adopt the creature as a companion.

How to induce an egg from a companion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve got a companion, you can interact with it to feed it more Creature Pellets, pet it, or ride it. You’ll need to pet and feed your companion enough to keep it happy for a day or so before you can induce an egg. Then, when it trusts you enough, you can induce an egg and collect it from where it drops. This will complete the Milestone and allow you to claim 10 Ion Batteries, 10 Life Support Gels, and 1200 Condensed Carbon from the Expedition menu.