How to complete Pawprints in No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology

Pawprints is the first Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology. You need to ride your companion for a certain distance to complete it. This guide explains how to complete the Milestone quickly so you can concentrate on the harder tasks ahead.

Hatch or adopt a companion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can ride a companion, you need to get one. If you own an egg from previous Expeditions, then you can easily hatch it to get your companion ready to go. For those who don’t have an egg, craft some Creature Pellets using 60 Carbon and offer food to one of the creatures you encounter while exploring. After it’s eaten them, you can interact with it and adopt it as a companion.

Ride your companion for 850 units

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve got a companion, interact with it and select the option to ride it. Now all you need to do is walk for 850 units to complete the Milestone. Your companion probably won’t be the fastest creature on the planet, so try to get this done between refining minerals or some other time-consuming tasks so that you don’t feel like you’re wasting time. When the Milestone is complete, you can claim 2 Unearthed Treasures, 50 Creature Pellets, and a Powerful Mining Beam Upgrade from the Expedition menu.