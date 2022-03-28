How to complete the Non-Violent Offender side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Violence isn’t always the way to go. Anyone who has played Dungeons and Dragons knows that you can intimidate and seduce your way through any problem involving NPCs. In this break from the standard quest format, Tina has devised a quest that puts your negotiation skills to the test. Save the goblins by seducing and intimidating your way through the quest. Here is how you complete the Non-Violent offender side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You start by obtaining the quest from the Mount Craw area of the Wonderlands. This is the same area where you complete the Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression side quest. At the end of that quest, Bench will have a quest for you in the area of the Sootsteps. They have one request during this quest; no violence.

How to catch Baaldaar the Ghaastly

Start the quest off by going across the lake to a tower that functions as a windmill. Make your way up the tower to find Baaldaar the Ghaastly. You can choose to intimidate him or seduce him during your conversation. No matter what option you choose, he will teleport away, and you will need to catch him.

Catching Baaldaar is pretty difficult, though not impossible. If you chase him around enough, he will eventually tire out and stay in one place long enough for you to reach him. You can do it a little quicker, though, by sneaking. It is easiest to catch him off guard if you drop down onto him or climb the ladder up to him. In either position, you should be able to sneak up on him and press the interact button to make him stop. After this sequence, you will be given a spell and directed to find a cave.

Seduce, bribe, or distract Snacc

Head over to the cave directed on your mini-map. It is back in the small goblin village. Inside, you will find Snacc. A goblin fighter who is a little bit unloved. It doesn’t matter too much what you choose to do here. Seducing Snacc is possibly the best option because he will follow you around afterward and fight alongside you. You will have to deal with a messy breakup later.

After getting past the gate, make your way up the pathway to the altar. Place the scroll that Baaldaar gave you on the altar and prepare for a fight against some guardians. Pick up the skulls and place them on the chains by the gate to open the door.

Non-violently (or violently) deal with Broonfeld

Once you get into the area where Broonfeld is, they will go into a long dialogue. You have three options here. You can choose to listen to them, seduce them, or attack them. Seducing and attacking Broonfeld will lead to a fight. Listening to Broonfeld will take up five minutes of your time until he eventually falls asleep. Afterward, pick up the ancient artifact. With the artifact in your possession, make your way back to Bench. You can also un-seduce Snacc if you seduce them on the way up to the altar. Once you talk to Bench, the quest will be complete.